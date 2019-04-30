Dustin Thomas Smith, 35, of Reisterstown, passed away suddenly on Saturday April 27, 2019. Born January 4, 1984 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Daniel and Sherri Smith. He enjoyed dirt bikes, fishing and golfing. He had attended Franklin High School. Surviving are his grandmother, Nancy Gailey and grandfather, Carol Gailey, both of Reisterstown; uncle, Brian Gailey and aunt, Suzanne Gailey, both of Westminster; cousin, Journey Gailey of Westminster. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at Eline Funeral Home, 934 S. Main Street, Hampstead. Memorial services will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Manchester Baptist Church with Pastor David Scafide officiating.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 30, 2019