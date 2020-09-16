Dwight Wayne Ricker, age 71, of New Windsor, died Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore. Born November 18, 1948 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Leslie and Catherine Dondorf Ricker. He was the husband of Peggy Santiglia Ricker. Following high school graduation Dwight served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He later attended and graduated in 1980 from the University of Maryland. He was employed as a food program specialist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He was a member of the New Windsor Planning Commission, the New Windsor Heritage Committee and enjoyed music, modern art, shopping, traveling, going to the beach, attending baseball games, and collecting baseball cards and Bobbleheads. He was very patriotic and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his wife Peggy, he is survived by daughters, Kelly Marie Marzullo and husband Christopher of Sparks, Christina Marie Matthews and husband Christopher of Sykesville, Haley Marie Ricker of Parkville and Jenna Fay Ricker of Woodinville, WA; 5 grandchildren, Ryan, Ella, Katie, Allie and Nathan and a brother, David Ricker and wife Gerry of Reisterstown. The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, September 23 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 310 Church St., New Windsor with a memorial service to be held at 3:00 p.m. with Mark Schultz officiating. Wearing of masks, social distancing and restrictions on the number of people in the funeral home at the same time will be in effect. Memorial contributions may be made to Donate Life Maryland, 1730 Twin Springs Rd., Ste. 200, Baltimore, MD 21227 (on memo line of check please write "in memory of Dwight Ricker") or to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administration, 18251 Quantico Gateway Dr., Triangle, VA 22172. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com
.