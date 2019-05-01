Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for E. Douglas Gunther. View Sign Service Information Moore Funeral Home 12 S. Second Street Denton , MD 21629 (410)-479-2611 Send Flowers Obituary

E. Douglas Gunther of Denton, MD, died Monday, April 29, 2019, at the Homestead Assisted Living in Denton. He was 76 years old.Born on October 16, 1942, Mr. Gunther was the son of the late George Leo Gunther and Lillian Forthuber Gunther. He served in the MD National Guard and moved to Denton in 1974 when the Black and Decker Plant in Easton, MD opened. He eventually retired from a management positon at Black and Decker after 35 years. He enjoyed boating and auto racing, but most of all, he enjoyed his grandchildren. Mr. Gunther is survived by his wife, Joyce A. Gunther of Denton; a daughter, Jolie G. Shull (Billy) of Denton; a son, Chris Gunther (Jen Boyd) of Denton; two sisters, Louise Hall of Port Charlotte, FL and Beth Brown of Finksburg, MD; a brother, David Gunther of Fayetteville, NC; five granddaughters: Alexandra Shull, Victoria Shull, Evelyn Gunther, Avery Gunther, and Adalyn Gunther; and one grandson, Garrett Shull.Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, May 3rd, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton where friends may call from 10 until 11 before the service. The interment will follow in the Denton Cemetery.If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family requests that the donations be sent to the Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617. To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit

