E. Wayne Barnett, age 69, near Uniontown, died peacefully and entered into the arms of the Lord Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center. Born February 25, 1951 in Frederick, he was the son of the late Cullen W. and Ruth Bixler Barnett. He was the husband of Donna Singer Barnett for 47 years. They were married on December 17, 1972. Wayne attended the Church of the Brethren. He was an electrician, employed with Tim Kyle Co., electrical contractor, of Westminster. From a young boy he had a love for American Flyer trains, collected model trains and attended every local train show for many years. He enjoyed vegetable gardening and loved going to Burger King. Wayne built their family home in 1986. In addition to his wife, he is survived by children, David Barnett and wife Allison of Leesport, PA, Stacey Thomas and husband Wade of Henderson, KY and Edward Barnett and wife Ashley of Westminster; 7 grandchildren, Lucas, Logan, Lorelai and Laney Mae Barnett, Austin and Aubrey Thomas and Rachel Savage; brother, Arnie Barnett and wife Judy and nephews, Ryan and Scott Barnett and Justin Gosnell. He was predeceased by his son, Michael Edward Barnett and sister, Valerie Gosnell. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 30 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 310 Church St., New Windsor, with Revs. Britnee and Scott Linton, pastors of the Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, officiating. Interment will follow in Pipe Creek Cemetery, near New Windsor. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, November 29. Wearing of masks, social distancing and limiting the number of people in the funeral home at any one time will be in effect. Memorial contributions may be made to the New Windsor Volunteer Fire Co., P.O. Box 247, New Windsor, MD 21776. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com
