1/1
E. Wayne Barnett
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share E.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
E. Wayne Barnett, age 69, near Uniontown, died peacefully and entered into the arms of the Lord Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center. Born February 25, 1951 in Frederick, he was the son of the late Cullen W. and Ruth Bixler Barnett. He was the husband of Donna Singer Barnett for 47 years. They were married on December 17, 1972. Wayne attended the Church of the Brethren. He was an electrician, employed with Tim Kyle Co., electrical contractor, of Westminster. From a young boy he had a love for American Flyer trains, collected model trains and attended every local train show for many years. He enjoyed vegetable gardening and loved going to Burger King. Wayne built their family home in 1986. In addition to his wife, he is survived by children, David Barnett and wife Allison of Leesport, PA, Stacey Thomas and husband Wade of Henderson, KY and Edward Barnett and wife Ashley of Westminster; 7 grandchildren, Lucas, Logan, Lorelai and Laney Mae Barnett, Austin and Aubrey Thomas and Rachel Savage; brother, Arnie Barnett and wife Judy and nephews, Ryan and Scott Barnett and Justin Gosnell. He was predeceased by his son, Michael Edward Barnett and sister, Valerie Gosnell. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 30 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 310 Church St., New Windsor, with Revs. Scott and Britnee Linton, pastors of the Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, officiating. Interment will follow in Pipe Creek Cemetery, near New Windsor. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, November 29. Wearing of masks, social distancing and limiting the number of people in the funeral home at any one time will be in effect. Memorial contributions may be made to the New Windsor Volunteer Fire Co., P.O. Box 247, New Windsor, MD 21776. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com .

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hartzler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
29
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hartzler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hartzler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hartzler Funeral Home
310 Church Street
New Windsor, MD 21776
(410) 635 - 200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved