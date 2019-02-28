Obituary Guest Book View Sign

E. Wayne Baumgardner, age 82, died February 26, 2019 at his home from the wild type of amyloidosis, resulting in heart and kidney failure. He was born on February 24, 1937 in Baltimore, MD, and was raised in Taneytown, MD, where his family had a wholesale baking business for a hundred years before he sold it. He was predeceased by his parents Naomi Newton Baumgardner and E. Elwood Baumgardner, and by his second son, Bruce E. Baumgardner.Wayne was a Cypress resident; before moving there three years ago, he lived in Palmetto Dunes from 1982 to 1998 and in Port Royal Plantation from 1998 to 2016. He was a 32-year member of Wexford Plantation. Wayne was an expert downhill skier and also resided in Park City, UT, (Deer Valley) since 1989.Wayne was a class of 1955 graduate of Taneytown High School, a 1959 graduate of Gettysburg College, where he was president of his fraternity, Alpha Tau Omega; president of the Interfraternity Council and a member of the college Honor Commission. Wayne attended Northwestern University before returning to Taneytown to run the family business. After selling his business in 1985, he served on the boards of several banking institutions that consolidated into PNC. He also held several patents on ski luggage.He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara Borke Baumgardner, a college classmate; a son, Brian W. Baumgardner (Pamela) of Clarksville, MD, and a special son, Wei-Qing Feng (Kathy) of Fresh Meadows, NY. Wayne is also survived by three granddaughters, Catherine Baumgardner of Salt Lake City, UT; Cameron Baumgardner of Denver, CO; Brooke Baumgardner of Hilton Head, SC, and daughter-in-law Pamela Baumgardner of Hilton Head, SC.During the summer of 2018, Wayne completed a lifetime of international travel to more than a hundred countries with a TCS trip around the sub-Artic area, including Kamchatka, Russia; Mongolia, Siberia and Greenland. Memorable stops included 4 nights on the Trans-Siberian Railroad.Wayne was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Hilton Head and Park City Community Church (Methodist). He was a 32nd Degree Mason (Scottish Rite) and a member of Buomi Shrine Temple, Baltimore, MD.A Memorial service will take place in the Cypress Hall Saturday, March 9 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Deep Well Project, PO Box 5543, Hilton Head Island, SC 29938.Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. Islandfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Island Funeral Home & Crematory

4 Cardinal Road

Hilton Head Island , SC 29926

