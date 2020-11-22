1/
Earl Clinton "Jr" Nace
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl "Jr" Clinton Nace, 88, of Manchester, MD, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Longview Health Care Center, Manchester, MD. Born on February 5, 1932 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Earl T. Nace and Gertrude Warner Giggard. Years ago, Jr worked as a machinist for Black and Decker. He was a member of many clubs and organizations including; the Republican Club, Sons of American Legion Post #200, McSherrystown Home Association, Hanover Moose, the Fraternal Order of the Eagles of Hanover, and Immanuel Lutheran Church of Manchester. Jr enjoyed watching NASCAR, Sprint Car Racing, and riding his Harley Davidson. Surviving him is his daughter: Barbara Redon and husband William of Hampstead, MD, and grandson: Ryan Redon and fiancé Ashley of Havre de Grace, MD. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 2-4 and 6-8 at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD 21102. A private cremation was held at All Faiths Crematory and Chapel, Manchester, MD. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Manchester - Manchester
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Manchester - Manchester
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Manchester - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
(410) 374-2626
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved