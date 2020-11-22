Earl "Jr" Clinton Nace, 88, of Manchester, MD, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Longview Health Care Center, Manchester, MD. Born on February 5, 1932 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Earl T. Nace and Gertrude Warner Giggard. Years ago, Jr worked as a machinist for Black and Decker. He was a member of many clubs and organizations including; the Republican Club, Sons of American Legion Post #200, McSherrystown Home Association, Hanover Moose, the Fraternal Order of the Eagles of Hanover, and Immanuel Lutheran Church of Manchester. Jr enjoyed watching NASCAR, Sprint Car Racing, and riding his Harley Davidson. Surviving him is his daughter: Barbara Redon and husband William of Hampstead, MD, and grandson: Ryan Redon and fiancé Ashley of Havre de Grace, MD. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 2-4 and 6-8 at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD 21102. A private cremation was held at All Faiths Crematory and Chapel, Manchester, MD. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com