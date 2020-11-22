Earl Donald Lambert, 83, of Westminster, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born March 3, 1937 in Westminster, he was the son of the late Herbert and Mary Barber Nightingale Lambert. He was the husband of the late Janet Lawrence Lambert, his wife of 58 years, who predeceased him on November 11, 2019. Earl retired from Black & decker in 1998 with 40 years of service. He then worked for CATS (Carroll Area Transit System) part time for 8 years. He was a past member of the Patriots Senior Drum & Bugle Corps, Arbaugh Orchestra, the Wm F Myers Band , the Little German Band of Westminster, and the Little German Band of Westminster/Belair. He was also a life member of the Westminster Municipal Band. He was a member of Seniors In Action, The Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 1381 of Westminster, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie #2226, Littlestown, PA, VFW Post 467, and American Legion Post 31. He enjoyed being with his family and friends, playing trombone with the bands, camping, traveling, photography, yard sales, and working in his yard and gardens. Earl is survived by his sons Scott Lambert and wife Melissa of East Berlin, PA, and Kevin Lambert and wife Desiree of Hampstead, MD; grandchildren Nicole and husband Derek, Dylan, Jaina, Jessica, Marc and Christopher; great-grandchildren Kaiya and Jackson; and step sister Caroline Lilburn of Wooster, OH.; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, Earl was predeceased by son Jeffrey Lambert; step brothers Roger Lambert, Charles (Pete) Nightingale and James Nightingale; and step sisters Marie Bloom, Elizabeth Lippy and Virginia Crushong. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11 am at the funeral home. For those wishing to virtually attend Earl's service please visit www.prittsfuneralhome.com
. Interment will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Smallwood. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Earl's memory to The Westminster Municipal Band, PO Box 011, Westminster, MD 21158 or The American Heart Association
, www.donatenow.heart.org
. or 1-800-AHA-USA1. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com
.