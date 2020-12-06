Earl McCardell Luhn, Sr., 84, of Taneytown, MD, died peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born April 20, 1936 in Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late Earl McClain Luhn and Frances Virginia (Barlow) Luhn. He was the devoted husband of Mary "Meme" (Baumgardner) Luhn, to whom he was married for 64 years. Earl was a graduate of Frederick High School, class of '55. He was a proud veteran of Maryland's 29th Division of the Army National Guard, and the United States Air Force, where he was stationed for a time in England. He spent 11 years with Westinghouse Company's Electronics Division and 7 years with Fairchild Corporation as an Environmental Engineer. He retired in 1996 from the United States Government after 23 years with the Department of Defense, where he served as Deputy Director of Contracts Administration. Earl was a member of Messiah United Methodist Church in Taneytown and assisted with the church's Cemetery Committee. He enjoyed playing softball and golf, and was a fan of the Baltimore Orioles and the Baltimore Ravens. Above all else, Earl loved being with his family, especially his great-grandchildren. He loved family outings, get-togethers, and the family's weekly Monday night dinners. Surviving, in addition to his beloved wife Mary, are his children, Valli Adams (Jeff) of Sykesville, Earl McCardell Luhn, Jr. (Dawn) of Taneytown, and Jody Litchfield of Taneytown; brother, Barlow Luhn (Leann) of Conway, SC; brothers-in-law, Franklin Baumgardner (Linda) of Clearville, PA, Mark Baumgardner (Gretchen) of Colorado Springs, CO, Terry Baumgardner (Becky) of Poolesville, MD, and Todd Baumgardner (Aurie) of Virginia; grandchildren, Amber Delaney (Ryan) of Union Bridge, Earl M. Luhn III (Crystal) of Taneytown, Lacee Owings (Tim) of Union Bridge, and Cearra Villegas (Chris) of New Windsor. Chris is presently stationed in Japan with the United States Navy. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Levi, Emma, McKenna, Emmett, Kiera, Elvin, Faolan, and a little one on the way; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by son-in-law, Roger Litchfield, and sister, Delores Villareal. Earl will be greatly missed by his wife and family. They wish to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Carroll Hospice for the compassionate care and assistance they provided during Earl's illness. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services are private for family members. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Cemetery in Taneytown. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157, Messiah U.M. Church, 20 Middle St., Taneytown, MD 21787, or to the Wounded Warriors
Project, 4899 Belfort Rd, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL, 32256. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at WWW.MYERSDURBORAWFH.COM
