Earl R. "Punch" Bidinger, 93, of Woodbine, died Friday, April 3, 2020 at his home in Woodbine, MD . He was born February 4, 1927 in Woodbine, MD, the son of the late Howard C. Bidinger and the late Ethel J. Bidinger (nee Grimm). He was the devoted husband of the late Virginia L. Bidinger (nee Haines) for 62 years; soon after their marriage he built their home in Woodbine. Earl enlisted in the United States Navy at age 17 and served aboard the USS San Clemente during World War II. Earl was a plumber by Trade and retired from the maintenance Dept. of the Johns Hopkins APL after 26 years. He was a man of strong faith in Jesus Christ and lived his faith by loving and serving his family and friends. He was a member of the Church of The Open Door in Westminster, MD. Surviving children are daughter Jeannie Kaetzel and husband Ed, Son Randy Bidinger and wife Anita. Also survived by four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his brother Howard C. Bidinger, Jr. Services will be private. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 7, 2020