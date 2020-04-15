Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Sunday, April 12, 2020, Earlene Lynn Wolfe Horsey (71) went to be with her Lord and Savior at the Carroll Hospital Center. Earlene was born on May 13, 1948 to Earle and Armatha Wolfe. She attended Francis Scott Key High School and graduated with the Class of 1966. Earlene married her best friend and loving husband, William Horsey and they shared many memorable moments together. Earlene retired from the State of Maryland after 37 years of service to the citizens of Maryland. In her retirement, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved being called Nana. She also loved volunteering at the South Carroll Senior Center, where she was Corresponding Secretary. Earlene enjoyed making crafts for everyone, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. One of her favorite things was playing bingo. Earlene often had winning streaks and would split her winnings with her husband. She also loved attending Johnsville United Methodist Church and loved the Lord. Earlene was preceded in death by her parents and two grandsons: Alan Michael and Dereck. She is survived by her husband William; and six children: Lynn (Steve) of Clear Spring, MD, Gwen (Rick) of Maynardville, TN, Joe (Dawn) of Charlotte Hall, MD, Sabrina (Dave) of Finksburg, MD, Melinda of Pikesville, MD, Deneen (George) of Windsor Mill, MD. She is also survived by her sisters: Jane Pittinger, Carol Sue Osborne, Alice Wolfe, Karen Combs, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

