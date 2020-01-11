Guest Book View Sign Service Information Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory 5900 South Biscayne Boulevard North Port , FL 34287 (941)-426-2880 Service 1:30 PM Sarasota National Cemetery Sarasota , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ed Horgos, 73, a longtime teacher and former resident of Westminster MD, passed away peacefully after a three year battle with leukemia on the evening of January 6, 2020, in Sarasota, FL. His devoted wife Phyllis of 52 years was by his side. He was born in McKeesport, PA to his late parents, Paul and Irene Horgos, and raised in Clairton, PA where he graduated in 1964 from Clairton High School. After serving in the US Army, and graduating from California University of Pennsylvania, Ed moved to Westminster in late 1971 where he is remembered as a longtime Industrial Arts/Technology Education teacher at Westminster East Middle School, calling "timeout on the bandsaw." Ed retired after 36 years with Carroll County Public Schools in 2007 and moved to the Cypress Falls community in North Port, FL. He enjoyed many good times with family and friends and loved golf, tennis, traveling, working out at the gym, working on home improvement projects, and rooting for Pittsburgh sports teams. In addition to his wife, Phyllis, Ed is survived by three sons - Eric Horgos of Pittsburgh, PA, Marc (Susan) Horgos of Maryland, and Brad (Stephanie) of PA; three grandsons, Benjamin, Andrew, and Gavin; two siblings - John (Ardonna) Horgos of Orestes, IN and Joan Kuczler of West Newton, PA.; six nieces and six nephews; and many friends. He was welcomed into Heaven by his late siblings Paul Jr, Raymond, and Helen LaFleur. Funeral arrangements are being handled through Farley Funeral Home in North Port, FL ( www.farleyfuneralhome.com ). A Catholic service with military honors will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, FL on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 1.30 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in his memory to Saint Vincent DePaul Resale Shop at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

