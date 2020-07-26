Edward Charles Saunders, Sr., 58, of Taneytown, MD, died peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020 at his home. Born May 20, 1962 in Dover, DE, he was the son of the late Joseph William Saunders, Sr. and the late Mary Catherine (Linsenmeyer) Saunders. He was the devoted husband of the late Teresa (Miller) Saunders, to whom he was married for 28 years. She passed in 2010. Ed was a Carroll County farmer. He also worked at Evapco in Taneytown for 22 years, first as a mechanic and later in shipping. He enjoyed watching westerns, taking car rides, collecting hats, being outdoors and being with people. More than anything, he loved spending time with his wife Teresa and his family. He was brokenhearted when Teresa passed. Surviving are his sons, Edward Charles "Eddie" Saunders, Jr. and wife Krystal of Taneytown, and Andrew Joseph "Andy" Saunders and wife Elisabeth of Frankinton, NC; brothers, Joe Saunders of Glen Burnie, Bobby "Tom" Saunders and wife Diane of Taneytown, John Saunders and companion Debbie of Taneytown, and George Saunders and wife Theresa of Glen Burnie; sisters, Joanie Fiester and husband Larry, Peggy Topper, and Mary Jenkins and husband Wade, all of Taneytown; mother-in-law, Louise Miller of Taneytown; grandchildren, Nathan, Dylan, Kaylee, Addison and Riley; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his beloved wife Teresa, he was predeceased by infant brother, James Saunders, father-in-law, David Miller, and brother-in-law, Bill Topper. The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service and burial will be held at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery with Deacon Charles E. Barnhart, Jr. officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ed's name may be made to the William E. Kahlert Regional Cancer Center, 291 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store