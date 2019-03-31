Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mr. Edgar Snader, Jr., 72, of Blue Ridge Summit, PA, and previously of Frederick, MD, passed away surrounded by family on March 25, 2019, after a brief illness. Born March 18, 1947 in Hanover, PA, Edgar was the son of the late Elwood and Evelyn Snader. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany. After serving in the Army, he was a mechanic and was recently still working at Gladhill Tractor Mart. He always enjoyed the time with his kids and grandchildren who meant the world to him, especially when he was at tractor pulls with them. He enjoyed visiting his son and family in Arizona and taking the grandchildren to the park and getting them ice cream. He also enjoyed going to tractor toy shows with his friends.Edgar is survived by his daughter, Colleen Harmon and grandchildren, Brooke and Brianna of Blue Ridge Summit, PA; his son, Dwayne Snader and wife Venessa and Mariah, Olivia, and Jeremiah Snader of Glendale, AZ; his sisters, Shirley Ann Gratton and husband James and Rose Falk; his brothers, David Snader and wife Ruth, and Willard Snader & wife Jenny, along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Jane Hucks, and by his brother-in-law, Kerry Falk.Friends may gather at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 18th at the Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, MD, where a memorial service will begin at 12:00 Noon. Inurnment with military honors will follow in the Veterans Garden of honor at Resthaven; Deacon Mike Currens will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations to defray funeral expenses may be made to Colleen Harmon in care of Resthaven.

9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway

Frederick , MD 21701

