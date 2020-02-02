|
Edgar Francis Beaver, 76, of St. Louis, MO, formerly of Westminster, MD died on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. Born May 2, 1943 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Edgar Hook "Pat" Beaver and the late Hilda Marie (Ruppert) Beaver. Edgar attended St. John Catholic High School in Westminster. During his senior year, he decided to enter the Jesuit Seminary in New York to pursue his interest in becoming a Brother. Upon graduation from high school, he attended seminary for the next five years. After his years in seminary, Edgar became a Customer Service Agent for Trans World Airlines and American Airlines, and worked in the industry for the next 25 years. He purchased a home in St. Louis, where he enjoyed gardening and landscaping. He dedicated his creative work in landscaping and architecture to his mother, Hilda. Edgar enjoyed dancing to the music of the 50s and 60s and was especially fond of Elvis's music. He maintained contact with his first grade teacher, Sr. Miriam Louise and invited her to one of the reunions that his graduating class held in Westminster, MD. As one of Edgar's former classmates remembered, he was an honest individual, and anyone who knew Edgar knew that he was without pretense. He was always good for a hug and a kind word. Surviving are special friend, Peter Wiss of St. Louis, MO; several cousins; and friend, Judy Brilhart of Westminster, MD. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster with the Rev. Mark S. Bialek as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Westminster Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster. Memorial contributions in Edgar's name may be made to Doorways Housing, 4385 Maryland Ave, St. Louis, MO 63108.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 2, 2020