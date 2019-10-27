Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edgar McLain. View Sign Service Information Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 (410)-239-8163 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Edgar McLain (77) of Westminster, MD passed away on October 23, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on January 28, 1942 in Baltimore, MD and was the son of the late Charles and Edith McLain. He was the beloved husband of Jackie McLain for 51 years. He graduated from Baltimore City College in 1960 and joined the 175th Maryland Air National Guard in 1963. Ed retired in 2002 as a Lieutenant Colonel from the Maryland Air National Guard. He was devoted to his family and loved them with all he had. He was the loving father of Michelle Herget and husband Adam of Hampstead, MD, Lisa McLain and husband Danny Kuhlmann of North Carolina, Scott McLain of Hampstead, MD and father-in-law to Angela McLain of Manchester, MD. He was a devoted and loving grandfather to Ryan Fitzsimmons, Collin McLain, and Ella McLain. Ed was predeceased by his sister Charlene Scott and his brother Daniel McLain. He was a 42 year member of Pythagoras Lodge Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of MD and a Boumi Temple Shriner. He was also a lifetime member of the Hampstead American Legion Post 200. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 3:00pm-5:00pm & 7:00pm-9:00pm at THE ELINE FUNERAL HOME – 934 South Main Street, Hampstead, MD. A Celebration of Ed's life will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00am at the Funeral Home. Interment will take place in Wesley UMC Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be to Carroll Hospice Inc. (Dove House) – 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. To leave online condolences go to





