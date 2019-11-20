Edgar Simon Schaeffer, 72, of Manchester, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital in Baltimore. Born September 28, 1947 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Edgar Howard and Evelyn Penelope Dell Schaeffer. He was the husband of Trudy E. Myers Schaeffer, his best friend of 29 years. Ed proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1967 until 1990, serving "in country" during the Vietnam War and also serving during the War in Bosnia. Following his Naval service, he worked as a cashier for the Cherryvale Sunoco in Reisterstown. He was a member of Post 200 of the American Legion in Hampstead. He enjoyed visiting casinos, visiting the shore, and he used to ride motorcycles. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his daughter, Sabrina Bustillos of Corpus Christi, TX; stepdaughter, Tina-Marie Fringer of Westminster; five granddaughters, Skylar Schaeffer, Emili Bustillos, Alana Williams, Abigail Schaeffer, and Katelyn Schaeffer; brother, Timmie Schaeffer and sister, Kathy Rhodes, both of Manchester; and mother-in-law, Ramona Brown of Westminster. Ed was predeceased by his son, Kristopher Schaeffer and by a sister, Helena Myers. The family will receive friends Friday November 22 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 4:30 p.m. at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead. The Rev. Rodney Gross will officiate. The family will also receive friends following the funeral from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the a charity of the giver's choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.elinefh.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 20, 2019