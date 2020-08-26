Edgar Bertrum Schmidt, 96, of Taneytown, MD, died peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020 at his home, with his family at his side. Born April 23, 1924 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Edgar C. and Irene (Buxbaum) Schmidt. He was the devoted husband of Agnes (Weigman) Schmidt, to whom he was married for almost 69 years. Edgar spent his career as a union Plumber. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, serving during World War II. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Taneytown and the local Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed gardening, restoring furniture, bowling, taking care of his aquariums, rooting for the Orioles, and spending time with his family. Surviving, in addition to his wife Agnes, are daughters, Angela Whitlock and husband George of Cody, WY, Mary Harris and husband Gary of Ocean View, DE, and Katrina Schmidt and husband Steve of Taneytown; 9 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his three brothers, Melvin, Kenneth and Donald Schmidt. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Lake View Memorial Park, 2724 Liberty Rd., Sykesville, MD with celebrant John Morrill officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Edgar's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
