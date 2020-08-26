1/1
Edgar Schmidt
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edgar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edgar Bertrum Schmidt, 96, of Taneytown, MD, died peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020 at his home, with his family at his side. Born April 23, 1924 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Edgar C. and Irene (Buxbaum) Schmidt. He was the devoted husband of Agnes (Weigman) Schmidt, to whom he was married for almost 69 years. Edgar spent his career as a union Plumber. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, serving during World War II. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Taneytown and the local Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed gardening, restoring furniture, bowling, taking care of his aquariums, rooting for the Orioles, and spending time with his family. Surviving, in addition to his wife Agnes, are daughters, Angela Whitlock and husband George of Cody, WY, Mary Harris and husband Gary of Ocean View, DE, and Katrina Schmidt and husband Steve of Taneytown; 9 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his three brothers, Melvin, Kenneth and Donald Schmidt. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Lake View Memorial Park, 2724 Liberty Rd., Sykesville, MD with celebrant John Morrill officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Edgar's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Dr, Memphis, TN, 38105. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at WWW.MYERSDURBORAWFH.COM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lake View Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Taneytown
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
410-756-6688
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved