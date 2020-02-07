Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith Myers. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 11:00 AM Fairmount Cemetery Libertytown , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Edith Johnson Myers, 90, of Frederick, died on February 5 at Kline Hospice House, Mt. Airy. She was the wife of the late Lyman E. Myers, whom she married on August 21, 1948. Born on August 21, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Clyde Johnson and Rosella Etzler Johnson. Mrs. Myers attended Libertytown High School, and was a 1946 graduate of Frederick High School. She attended Frederick Business School and worked for J.C. Penney, Callan & Cramer and also for Imagination Center. Edith was a member of Libertytown United Methodist Church and volunteered for the American Red Cross and at Frederick Memorial Hospital Emergency Room. She also was active in the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Company as Treasurer, EMT and Auxiliary. In 2002, she was inducted into the Frederick County Fire Association Hall of Fame. She is survived by a son, Timothy E. Myers and his wife, D. Roxann Myers; grandchildren Amanda Norman and her husband Jon and Brent Myers and his wife Lauren; Great Grandchildren Benjamin Norman and Andrew Norman, Lana Myers, Brody Myers, Sadie Myers, Jennings Myers and Emmie Douglas. As per Mrs. Myers' wishes, she will be laid to rest alongside her husband in Fairmount Cemetery, Libertytown. A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 10 at 11:00 AM. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at

