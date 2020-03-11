Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna Baldwin. View Sign Service Information Donaldson Funeral Home Pa 12540 Clarksville Pike Clarksville , MD 21029 (301)-854-0095 Viewing 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Donaldson Funeral Home Pa 12540 Clarksville Pike Clarksville , MD 21029 View Map Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Donaldson Funeral Home Pa 12540 Clarksville Pike Clarksville , MD 21029 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Donaldson Funeral Home Pa 12540 Clarksville Pike Clarksville , MD 21029 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On March 7, 2020 at the age of 94, Edna May Baldwin of Mount Airy Maryland went home to be with the Lord. She was predeceased by her husband, the love of her life, Wayne E. Baldwin, Sr. and her daughter Linda F. Merson. She is survived by her son Wayne E. Baldwin, Jr. and his wife Lori, her grandchildren Wayne E. Baldwin, III, Emily J. Baldwin, Karen L. Rodd, Connie M. Bray, Dennis L. Merson and sister Martha Sommer. Edna also had 7 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren. She was a loving mom and cherished grandmom who put all of her love in her faith and family. She was her grandchildren's biggest fan and was always there to support them in any way she could. Edna retired from Mobern Electric in Laurel after 27 years of service. She lived with her son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren for 26 years in Mount Airy. She was dedicated to her faith and attended Savage Assembly of God until moving to Mount Airy when she then began attending Potomac Valley Assembly. Her loving spirit will be missed by all who knew her. The family will receive friends at the Donaldson Funeral Home, P.A., 12540 Clarksville Pike (Route 108) Clarksville, MD 21113 on Thursday March 12, 2020 for viewings at 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pm and the funeral service on Friday March 13, 2020 at 11am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund. 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20582.

