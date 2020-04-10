Edna Lavinia Brown, 92, of Westminster, died of natural causes, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her home in Carroll Lutheran Village. Born May 20, 1927 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Harry Bryan and Margaret Bryan. She was the loving wife of the late William Frank Brown. Edna was a former board member of the Hernwood Heights Community Association in Randallstown. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a dog lover. She is survived by her sons Gary Leigh Brown and his wife, Kathy Feeney of Ellicott City, and by Scott William Brown and his wife Emily of Reisterstown; grandchildren Kevin, Nathan, Lenie, Dylan and Trevor, great-grandchildren Julian and Arianna. Interment will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 10, 2020