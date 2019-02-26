Carroll County Times Obituaries
Edna Louise Wilhelm Obituary
Edna Louise Wilhelm, age 92 of Westminster, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster. Born November 28, 1926 in Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Herman Edward Grau and the late Viola Linton Grau. She was predeceased by her husbands, the late Chester Howard Phillips and the late David Arnold Wilhelm. She had been a homemaker for most of her life and had worked in the dietary department at Springfield at the M & S building. Surviving are son Chester "Chet" Howard Phillips Jr. and his wife Pam of New Windsor, grandchildren Kyle Phillips and his wife Amanda, and Melissa Jones and her husband Brian, great grandchildren Kenzie, Wyatt, and Kaylyn, nephews Gil Gardner, and Jimmy Grau and his wife Gail, and numerous great nieces and great nephews. She was predeceased by her brother James Grau, and by her sister, Emily Gardner. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment in Freedom Cemetery, Eldersburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 3239 Carrollton Rd., Hampstead, MD 21074.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 26, 2019
