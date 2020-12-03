Edna Mae Haugh, 83 of Woodbine, MD passed away November 17th at the Pavillion Health Center in Charlotte, NC. Born December 24, 1936 in Baltimore MD, she was the wife of the late William R. Haugh Jr. Edna was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Ruth Frazier of PA, and her sister Elizabeth Hatfield of WV. She is survived by her sister Louise Arvin of MD and brother Richard Frazier of MD, her children Cathy Schatz of WV, Cindy Williamson of NC, Steven Gregg Haugh of NC, Michael Haugh of MD, Tracy Haugh of WV, and Kim Stillions of MD, 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Edna was a beloved employee of Eyre Bus Tours for 26 years. She loved playing cards, reading books, gardening and driving country roads. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a future date in the Spring of 2021.



