1/1
Edna Marie Grap
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna Marie Grap, 84, of Hanover, PA passed away on September 3, 2020 at Homewood at Plum Creek in Hanover, PA. Born November 26, 1935 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes Risten, and wife of the late John J. Grap, Sr. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Westminster, MD. She enjoyed spending lots of time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving are her son, John Grap of Hanover, PA; daughter, Terri Elcik of Hampstead, MD; grandchildren, Stacey Duryea and husband Dennis, Lauren Portell and husband Matthew, Christopher Elcik and wife Devon, Julianne Grap and Ryan Grap; and great-grandchildren Emery and Bria Duryea; sister Sally Rosenberg and husband Bob. There will be a private service held on Sunday, September 6, 2020, 11:00 am at the Eline Funeral Home in Hampstead, MD with Pastor Andy Vineberg officiating. Interment will be in Meadow Branch Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association or Homewood at Plum Creek, Hanover, PA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Service
11:00 AM
Eline Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD 21074
410-239-8163
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved