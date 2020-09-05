Edna Marie Grap, 84, of Hanover, PA passed away on September 3, 2020 at Homewood at Plum Creek in Hanover, PA. Born November 26, 1935 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes Risten, and wife of the late John J. Grap, Sr. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Westminster, MD. She enjoyed spending lots of time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving are her son, John Grap of Hanover, PA; daughter, Terri Elcik of Hampstead, MD; grandchildren, Stacey Duryea and husband Dennis, Lauren Portell and husband Matthew, Christopher Elcik and wife Devon, Julianne Grap and Ryan Grap; and great-grandchildren Emery and Bria Duryea; sister Sally Rosenberg and husband Bob. There will be a private service held on Sunday, September 6, 2020, 11:00 am at the Eline Funeral Home in Hampstead, MD with Pastor Andy Vineberg officiating. Interment will be in Meadow Branch Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association
or Homewood at Plum Creek, Hanover, PA.