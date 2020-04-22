Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
410-848-3933
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Logsdon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Rose Irmscher Logsdon


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna Rose Irmscher Logsdon Obituary
Edna Rose Irmscher Logsdon, 88, of Catonsville, MD formerly of Westminster, MD died peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at St. Joseph Nursing Home in Catonsville. Born August 6, 1931 in Louisville, KY, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Rosalin (Kailin) Irmscher. She was the loving and devoted wife of 66 years to the late Joseph Anthony Logsdon, Sr., who predeceased her in 2017. Edna loved family gatherings, especially all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving are children, Joseph Logsdon, Jr. and wife Leslie of Timonium, Ronald Logsdon and wife Theresa of Ellicott City, David Logsdon and wife Debbie of Las Vegas, NV, Tina Fowler and husband Larry of Shelbyville, KY, and Timothy Logsdon and wife Donna of Westminster; daughters-in-law, Patti Besecker of Dallas, PA and Evelyn Burdick of Westminster; sisters, Joann Fowler of KY and Carolyn Karphage of KY; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sons, Michael and Bruce Logsdon, infant daughter, Donna Marie Logsdon, and grandson, Eric Logsdon. A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg, Maryland. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 2930 Hanover Pike, Manchester, MD 21102.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
Download Now