Edna Rose Irmscher Logsdon, 88, of Catonsville, MD formerly of Westminster, MD died peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at St. Joseph Nursing Home in Catonsville. Born August 6, 1931 in Louisville, KY, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Rosalin (Kailin) Irmscher. She was the loving and devoted wife of 66 years to the late Joseph Anthony Logsdon, Sr., who predeceased her in 2017. Edna loved family gatherings, especially all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving are children, Joseph Logsdon, Jr. and wife Leslie of Timonium, Ronald Logsdon and wife Theresa of Ellicott City, David Logsdon and wife Debbie of Las Vegas, NV, Tina Fowler and husband Larry of Shelbyville, KY, and Timothy Logsdon and wife Donna of Westminster; daughters-in-law, Patti Besecker of Dallas, PA and Evelyn Burdick of Westminster; sisters, Joann Fowler of KY and Carolyn Karphage of KY; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sons, Michael and Bruce Logsdon, infant daughter, Donna Marie Logsdon, and grandson, Eric Logsdon. A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg, Maryland. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 2930 Hanover Pike, Manchester, MD 21102.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 22, 2020