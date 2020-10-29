Milford – On October 26, 2020, Edward A. St. Jean, Jr., lovingly referred to as "Pipa", surrounded by his family peacefully went home to be with the Lord. He was born on June 14, 1947, in Baltimore, MD to the late Edward and Julia St. Jean. Edward honorably served our country in the Navy from 1969 to 1972 aboard the U.S.S. Julius A. Furer where he was a sonar tech; He loved being a part of America's Armed Service. Mr. St. Jean went Catonsville High School before serving in the Navy. He attended Catonsville Community College before heading to Johns Hopkins University where he received a Bachelor's Degree in business. He was the proud co-owner and operator of Machine Tool Associates which specialized in CNC machinery sales. He had a knack for understanding his clients machining needs to provide just the right equipment, but most importantly he developed lasting relationships with his clients whom many became dear friends. In his retirement he had the keen ability to forge strong friendships nearly everywhere he went. Typical errands were far from typical, he took the time to make people feel special in local spots from Surf Bagel to Jersey Mike's, His bank to his pharmacy, dog groomer and many places in between. If one thing can be learned from his legacy, it is to simply take your time and be kind to everyone. His personality was contagious, had the brightest blue eyes and a sincere smile that would light up any room. Ed had a love of bluegrass music and 50's doo-wop. He was an avid coin and stamp collector starting at a very young age. He had a love for folk inspired musical instruments, even building some of his own dulcimers over the years. He loved time with family and friends enjoying fine quality cigars. Of course, he always loved going to the beach, spent countless weekends in Ocean City from the late 1980's through the early 2000's before moving to Lewes and then finally Slaughter Beach. He is survived by his Loving brother John, first wife Karen, daughter, Jeanette Hitchcock and her husband James, his son, Edward A St. Jean III, and his wife Katie, and his grandchildren; Jake Hitchcock, Riley Page, Jack Hitchcock, Ellie St. Jean, Grace St. Jean, and Eddie St. Jean, IV. His family has the fondest of memories together with "Pipa" Ed was simply a tremendous person and will be sorely missed by many. Services will be private.



