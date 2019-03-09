Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward "Lee" Baltzell. View Sign

Edward "Lee" Baltzell, 84, of Taneytown, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Dove House. Born May 18, 1934 in Unionville, he was the son of the late C. Kenneth Baltzell and Hallie Koontz Baltzell. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Joan Kegel Baltzell. Before retiring in 1991 from Bell Atlantic, he was a Safety Supervisor. He graduated from Frederick High School in 1953 and then served in the Army. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Westminster Elks Lodge #2277 and 34 year member of the WBCCI Airstream Travel Club. Besides his wife Joan, he is survived by daughters and sons-in-law Susan Baltzell Bachtel and husband Randy of Westminster, Robin L. Baltzell Fendlay and husband Ray A. of Westminster; brother Robert E. Baltzell of Walkersville; grandchildren Brooks Bachtel (Angie), Nathan Bachtel (Becky), Bethany Rasche (Brian), Kelsey Fendlay and Kyle Fendlay (Cathlyn); great-grandchildren Nora, Josie, Boyd, Adalee, Lilly, Robbie, Dax and Rylee. He was predeceased by a brother Richard T. Baltzell. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 21 Carroll Street, Westminster, with Revs. Kevin and Martha Clementson co-officiating. Inurnment will follow at Grace Lutheran Church Columbarium. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 21 Carroll St., Westminster, MD 21157 or Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster. Online condolences may be made at





