Edward Blankenship Jr, 65, of Taneytown, MD, passed away on August 27, 2020 after nearly a year of battling lung cancer. Born February 10, 1955 in Baltimore, MD, Ed was the only son of the late Clarence Edward Blankenship and the late Hazel Blankenship. Ed was a loving husband and wonderful father. He worked for Ryland Homes in New Windsor, MD and stayed through the change to Universal Forest Products. When his body could no longer handle the pain of the physical demands of the construction industry, he re-invented himself and did transportation for the ARC of Carroll County and finished at Change, Inc. where he was dearly loved by the families of those he transported because of the care and respect he gave to them. He spent the last years of his life loving on his grandchildren and the "bonus" children that passed through his home. He is survived by his wife, Pamela, of 35 years, four children and six grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Barnabas fund (a fund to help with financial needs in the local community) at Westminster Bible Church, 310 Gorsuch Road, Westminster, MD. There will be a virtual celebration of his life on Friday September 4, at 6pm on the public facebook page of Westminster Bible Church. https://www.facebook.com/groups/50881736275