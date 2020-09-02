1/
Edward Blankenship Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Blankenship Jr, 65, of Taneytown, MD, passed away on August 27, 2020 after nearly a year of battling lung cancer. Born February 10, 1955 in Baltimore, MD, Ed was the only son of the late Clarence Edward Blankenship and the late Hazel Blankenship. Ed was a loving husband and wonderful father. He worked for Ryland Homes in New Windsor, MD and stayed through the change to Universal Forest Products. When his body could no longer handle the pain of the physical demands of the construction industry, he re-invented himself and did transportation for the ARC of Carroll County and finished at Change, Inc. where he was dearly loved by the families of those he transported because of the care and respect he gave to them. He spent the last years of his life loving on his grandchildren and the "bonus" children that passed through his home. He is survived by his wife, Pamela, of 35 years, four children and six grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Barnabas fund (a fund to help with financial needs in the local community) at Westminster Bible Church, 310 Gorsuch Road, Westminster, MD. There will be a virtual celebration of his life on Friday September 4, at 6pm on the public facebook page of Westminster Bible Church. https://www.facebook.com/groups/50881736275

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
facebook page of Westminster Bible Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved