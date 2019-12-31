Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Bruce Bracken. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Funeral service 7:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Bruce Bracken, 92, of Westminster, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Shepherd's Glen Assisted Living in Taneytown. Born September 2, 1927 in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late Bruce Edward and Isabella Agnes Dippolito Bracken. Edward was husband of Helen Elizabeth Shifflett Bracken, his loving wife of 55 years. Edward served in the U.S. Army from 1946 to 1949 and then in the Army and Air Force Reserves. Edward received his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1957. He majored in English, German, Spanish and History. While attending college, he worked as a scarfer at Jones & Laughlin Steel Company in Pittsburgh, PA. Upon settling in Maryland, Edward worked at Bethlehem Steel. He was a schoolteacher of German and Spanish as well as a guard at the Baltimore City Jail. He then worked for 25 years as a counselor for the Employment Security Administration in Wheaton MD, a position from which he retired. After his retirement, he worked part-time as a guard at Congoleum Floors for 5 years. Surviving in addition to his wife are step-children Doris M. Seiler, Helen J. DeBold, and Bruce Edward Conley; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Edward loved reading, studying history (particularly foreign affairs), shooting pool and competing in Senior Olympics at the Senior Center where he won Bronze and Gold Medals. He was an excellent swimmer who liked to swim across the Chesapeake Bay while his wife and children enjoyed the beach. He was predeceased by step children Charles K. Conley, James M. Conley, Tommy L. Conley and Richard E. Conley. The family will welcome friends on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster with funeral services beginning at 7:00pm. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Dyke, VA on January 3, 2020 at 1pm. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka KS 66675. Online condolences may be offered to the family at





