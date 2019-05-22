Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Chatfield. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Horace Chatfield, 98, of Westminster, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Carroll Lutheran Village Diven House. Edward was the beloved husband of Donie Hughes Chatfield who predeceased him in 2016.Ed was born on March 22, 1921 in Elizabeth, New Jersey, the only son of the late Raymond and Rose Evans Chatfield. He was a veteran of the US Army and served during World War II. After his time in the service, his career was that of an aeronautical electrical inspector.Ed is survived by his three sons; Thomas Chatfield and his wife Linda of Frederick, Dale Chatfield and his wife, Paula of Westminster and Gary Chatfield and his wife Beth of Salisbury, and daughter-in-law Bonnie Chatfield. He also leaves his 8 grandchildren; Sharon Harman (William), Kristi Polischeck (David), Elizabeth Smith (Michael), T.J. Chatfield (Kim), Holly Clevenger (Michael), Gregory Chatfield (Sarah), Christopher Chatfield (Ashley), Timothy Chatfield (Melinda); his step-grandchildren Kyle and Kelly and 18 great-grandchildren; Emili, Megan, Katarina, Nikolas, Margaret, Abigail, Evan, Taylor, Rachel, Michelle, Rebecca, Cassandra, Grant, Olivia, Easton, Brecken, Landon and Wyatt. Ed was a member of the American Legion, and the VFW - Westminster Post 467.A memorial service for Edward will be held at Carroll Lutheran Village - Krug Chapel on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11 am. His family will welcome friends from 10 am until the start of the service. Inurnment, with military honors, will be held at a later date at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, Owings Mills, MD.Online condolences may be offered to the family at





