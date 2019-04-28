Edward Eugene Hughes, 80, of Hampstead, passed away on Friday April 26, 2019. Born September 17, 1938 in Carrollton, he was the son of the late Charles and Mabel (Dixon) Hughes. He was the husband of Dixie Lee Hughes. He was a member of Hampstead Lions Club and Shenandoah Paint Horse Club. He was the former owner of Hughes Trash Removal. Surviving are sons, Michael Hughes & wife Edie of Hampstead, Charles Hughes & wife Sandy of Hampstead; daughter, Sandra Hughes & husband Jeff Taylor of Hampstead; sisters, Patsy Bosley & husband Kenneth of DE, Nancy Lambert of Hanover, PA, Connie Zink & husband Bernie of Hanover, PA; brother, Donald Hughes & wife Rachel of Westminster, MD; brother-in-law, Fred Plunkert of McSherrystown, PA. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister, Barbara Plunkert, a grandson, Aaron Albaugh, a brother, Denny Hughes and brother-in-law Thomas Lambert. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 3, 2019, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 S. Main St., Hampstead. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, 11:00 am at Eline Funeral Home. Interment in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Carroll Hospice, Inc. 292 Stoner Avenue Westminster, MD 21157.

