Edward George Linnbaum, 83, of Hampstead, passed away on March 14, 2020 at Copper Ridge in Sykesville, MD. Born February 19, 1937 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Edward and Evelyn (Jones) Linnbaum. Beloved husband of the late Judith Ann Linnbaum. Surviving are his children Kathy Ann Perkey and husband Douglas of Mt. Pleasant, SC; Michael Edward Linnbaum and wife Teresa of Mary Esther, FL and Lisa Marie Malecki and husband Ron of Hampstead; granddaughters, Rachael Perkey Huff and Gabrielle Elizabeth Linnbaum; grandson, Christopher Edward Linnbaum; great-grandson, Jasper Douglas Huff. Pursuant to his wishes, he will be cremated and services will be held at a later date.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 18, 2020