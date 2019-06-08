Edward Hunter Mallonee, Jr. 76 of Westminster, MD passed suddenly Sunday June 2, 2019 at his home. Born August 17, 1942 in Baltimore he was the son of the late Edward Hunter Mallonee, Sr. and Elizabeth Evans Smith Mallonee. Edward was retired from the Federal Agriculture Dept. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army.He is survived by his daughter: Leigh Mallonee of Portland OR and former wife: Beverly Sutton of Westminster, MD. He is predeceased by his brother: Robert Mallonee.A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 18, at 11 am at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3939 Gamber Road, Finksburg, MD 21048.Interment will be private.In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Calvary United Methodist Church. Arrangements are by the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD.Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times from June 8 to June 9, 2019