Edward Homer Foley, 77, of Westminster passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at his home. Edward was the loving husband of Geraldine Crawford Foley. Edward was born on June 18, 1942 in Baltimore County to the late Elzie and Helen Beck Foley. He was a graduate of Randallstown High School. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam war. Afterwards, Edward became a truck driver. In addition to his wife, Edward is survived by his son Harlen Foley, his daughter-in-law Tina Foley and his two grandchildren Faith and Dylan Foley, all of Union Bridge. He also leaves his sister Anita "Dietz" Robinson of White Marsh, his brother Linwood Foley of WV, and many loving nieces and nephews. Edward attended Faith Bible Church in Union Mills. He enjoyed watching the news, watching his grandchildren play sports and playing pinochle. He loved Red Lobster and sausage gravy but, most of all, he loved eating steak dinners and crabs at Harlen and Tina's home. In addition to his parents, Edward was predeceased by brothers Neil Foley and Clyde Foley. Edward's family will welcome visitors on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 5 pm until 7 pm at which time his funeral service will be held. Interment with military honors will be held at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 9, 2019