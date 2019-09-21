|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Joseph Sedlar Sr..
|
|
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
|
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Edward Joseph Sedlar, Sr., 86 of Westminster, MD, formerly of Reisterstown, MD peacefully passed away on September 19, 2019 at Brightview Westminster Ridge in Westminster, MD. Born on October 10, 1932 in Newark, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Stephen and Mary Knap Sedlar. He was the husband of the late Joan Ann Sedlar who passed away in 2006. Edward was a veteran of the Navy and had served during the Korean War. He worked for AT&T for 40 years in customer service. Edward was a member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, Glyndon, MD, where he was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and was past Grand Knight. He is survived by his children: James Sedlar and wife Christine of Richmond, VA, Cynthia Ringley and husband Jamie of Manchester, MD, Edward J. Sedlar, Jr. and wife Crissy of Westminster, MD; son in law: Tom Lubnow of Falls Church, VA; grandchildren: Corey and wife Emily, Caitlyn and fiancé Ryan, Jillian, Grace, Brian and fiancée Jessica, Stephen, Emily, Sarah, Anna, Erin, Kyle, Paige and Chloe; and great grandson John. Edward was predeceased by his children: Judith Lubnow, Stephen Sedlar; and six siblings. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 22, from 5-8 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, PA. , 3296 Charmil Drive in Manchester, MD. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, September 23, at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 65 Sacred Heart Lane, Glyndon, MD. Interment to follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg, MD. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to Judy Lubnow Scholarship Fund, and mailed to George Mason Athletic Boosters, c/o George Mason High School, 7124 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA 22043. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 21, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|