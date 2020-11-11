Edward Lee Hale, 74, of Littlestown, PA, formerly of Westminster, MD, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster after complications from years of Parkinson's disease. Born September 16, 1946 in Owings Mills, he was the son of the late Milton and Margaret (Harris) Hale. He was the loving and devoted husband of 49 years to Bonita "Bonny" M. (Wantz) Hale. Ed was known as a kind, quiet, well-mannered, talented carpenter who was not only the foundation for his family; his craftsmanship and talent built memorable projects for his family and others. After graduating in 1964 from Westminster High School, he was drafted into the U.S. Army in which he served as a Military Policeman completing tours in Vietnam and beyond. Upon returning from the Army, he met his wife, Bonita "Bonny". He began his career as a custom home builder for Lawrence Reter and R.J. Maring. He retired from Carroll Hospital Center as their main in-house carpenter. He thoroughly enjoyed family time, building projects, gardening, reading the newspaper and NASCAR racing. In addition to his wife Bonny, he is survived by daughter, Michelle Hale; granddaughter Macy Williford; and brother, Donald Hale. He was predeceased by infant daughter, Jennifer Hale; sisters, Dorothy Plummer, Evelyn Graham; brother, James Hale, Sr.; and by a nephew, Robert Plummer, Sr. Due to Covid-19 pandemic a private visitation and service will be held at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster. Burial will follow in the Meadow Branch Cemetery in Westminster. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ed's name to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.