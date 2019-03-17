Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Leo "Butch" Moran Jr.. View Sign

Edward Leo "Butch" Moran, Jr. 73 of Manchester, formerly of Mt. Airy passed away on March 14, 2019 peacefully at FutureCare at Cherrywood surrounded by his family after a lengthy illness. He was the son of the late Edward L. Moran, Sr. and Margaret Frances (Drake) Moran.Ed was the loving husband of 47 years to Jeanne Moran (Staley).Ed was born on September 3, 1945 in Washington, D.C. He graduated from Brooklyn Park High School and entered the Army serving in the Army Security Agency during the Vietnam War in Turkey and Japan. He received an honorable discharge in 1969. Ed worked for AT & T at the Monrovia station for many years before taking a promotion to the Washington DC office serving as project manager on defense contracts. He retired in 1998. He was an avid bowler for many years with the Tuesday Night Men's league and the Friday Night Mixed Doubles leagues at Terrace Lanes in Frederick. He also loved fishing on Miss Susie with his co-workers on the Chesapeake Bay. He enjoyed following the South Carroll Cavalier Marching Band for the many years his children marched with the band. He and his wife traveled extensively through the world on land and sea. He loved vacationing with his kids and grandkids. He was most proud of the house he built from the ground up.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Kristin Bartel and husband, Michael of Westminster; son, Brian Moran and wife Sarah of Lumberton, N.J.; grandchildren, Olivia Bartel, Madeline Bartel, Piper Moran, Finn Moran, Brody Moran; brother, Ernie Moran and wife, Pam of Fort Myers, Florida; sister, Judy Foss of Martinsburg, WV. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, his is predeceased by his nephew, Eric Fisher.The family will receive friends on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702.A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 515 South Market Street Frederick, MD.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365 or online at

1621 Opossumtown Pike

Frederick , MD 21702

