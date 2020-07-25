1/1
Edward Matthews
Edward Titus "Eddie" Matthews, age 85, of Taneytown, died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at his home after a brief illness. Born October 3, 1934 in Feagaville, he was the son of the late Russell M. and Lucille V. Titus Mathews. He was the husband of Betty Matthews, his wife of almost 62 years. Eddie was a 1952 graduate of Walkersville High School. He was a dairy farmer for 21 years and then was employed as a truck driver with Clouse Trucking of Frederick prior to retirement. He was a member of Mt. Zion Haugh's Lutheran Church, Ladiesburg and the MD-VA Milk Producers Association. In earlier years he refereed high school basketball and umpired Little League baseball. He enjoyed and bowled for many years, first in leagues at Walkersville Bowling Alley and then at Thunderhead Lanes in Taneytown; was a fan of the Boston Red Sox, the Washington Redskins and Maryland Terps basketball. He was devoted to his family, especially the grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to his wife he is survived by children, Tammy Mangan of Westminster and Tony E. Matthews of Taneytown, son-in-law, David Laughman of Taneytown; grandchildren, Carrie Weant, Tyler Weant and wife Melissa, Derek Guthrie and wife Alee, Tanner and Coby Laughman, Hailey Matthews, and twins Dalton and Grant Matthews; great-grandchildren Caden and Jaxon Zepf and Camden Weant; sisters, Evelyn Kovach and Mary Jane Warrenfeltz; brothers, Robert and Donald Mathews; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Mitzi Eileen Laughman, son-in-law, Phillip Mangan and 5 brothers, Russell, William (Gene), Frank, Marshall, and Charles (Leonard) Mathews. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 27 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick, with Rev. Steven Ostendorf, pastor of Grace United Church of Christ, Taneytown, officiating. The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, July 26 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro. Wearing masks and social distancing will be in effect as well as a limited number of people in the funeral home at any one time. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Carroll County Times on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hartzler Funeral Home
JUL
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hartzler Funeral Home
JUL
27
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Resthaven Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Hartzler Funeral Home
404 South Main Street
Woodsboro, MD 21798
(301) 845-4300
Memories & Condolences

July 25, 2020
Betty, Tammy and Tony. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this time. It's hard to believe, but I guess his time came to go home. It was always nice to talk to him at the bowling alley when Dave brought him in to see everyone bowl. I know that he enjoyed that. Keeping everyone in prayers at this time.
Betty Ridinger Cool
Friend
July 25, 2020
Sorry to hear of Uncle Eddy's passing. One of hardest working and kindest man ever. Love to you all.
Franklin Ward
Family
July 24, 2020
I enjoyed working with Eddie at Clouse. He had a good sense of humor and was always grateful if you helped him out with something. My condolences to Eddie's family and friends.
Nickolis Stenger
Coworker
July 24, 2020
Farewell Too Soon Bouquet
Chad Smith
July 24, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
marci kennedy
