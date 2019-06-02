Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward "Chip" Pascal Jr.. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7575 Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Louis "Chip" Pascal, Jr., 59, of Westminster died suddenly Thursday, May 30, 2019 at home. Born June 17, 1959 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Edward Louis Pascal and Louise Baker Pascal.He was a farmer in Carroll County, and a long time self-employed multiphase contractor and handyman working locally in excavation and construction. All of his life he enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He loved taking care of his farm and its variety of animals.Survived by his sister Alice Louise Davis and husband John of Westminster; step-son Seth Young and wife Rebecca of Littlestown, PA, step-daughter Lindsay Young of Westminster; niece Carissa Patterson, nephews John F., Thomas and Joshua Davis all of Westminster; devoted friends Shamer, Dan, Steve and Bucky will especially miss spending time with him in "Brazil" a secluded and loved section of the farm.The family will receive friends on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. at which time a Celebration of Life service will begin at 2 p.m. at Clearfield Bible Church, 1303 Old Westminster Pike, Westminster, with Pastor Ray Newman officiating. Interment will be private.Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A. in Westminster.

Published in Carroll County Times on June 2, 2019

