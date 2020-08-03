Go rest high on that mountain Son, your work on earth is done. Go to heaven a-shoutin' love for the Father and the Son. Ed, Edziu, Daddy, Dad or Pop - Edward William Winiecki, was given the gift of life on July 27, 1939, and left this Earth to rejoin his parents Thomas and Gertie and missed family and friends on July 31, 2020. Born and raised in Highlandtown, (Baltimore) Maryland to Thomas James Winiecki and Gertrude Barbara Bolewicki, and brother of the late Thomas J. Winiecki. His career at Hecht's gave him the opportunity to travel the world as a furniture buyer, but his real joy was his family, as well as listening to music on his iPad, enjoying favorite television shows (shout out to Mollie B's Polka Party), attending Mass at St. Luke's Catholic Church, working bingo at Knights of Columbus, and sharing Cracker Barrel dinners with good friends at their Ocean City home. He was a faithful and funny man and those blessed with his love and grateful for his protection from Heaven include his wife, Georgia (Turnbaugh) Winiecki, with whom he celebrated 60 years of marriage the day before he left us, daughter and son-in-law Terri and Jeff Rhodes, son and daughter-in-law Jeff and Beth (Chapman) Winiecki, grandsons Jeffrey Winiecki, Derek Rhodes, Jackson Winiecki and Casey Rhodes. A Mass of Christian Burial to be held at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 9903 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City, MD on Tuesday, August 04 at 12:00 noon. A graveside service will be held in St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery in Upperco, MD on Wednesday, August 05 at 1:00 PM. We will miss him every day! Arrangements are by the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com