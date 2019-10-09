Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward "Ed" Wilson. View Sign Service Information Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 East Main Street Westminster , MD View Map Send Flowers Funeral service 11:00 AM Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 East Main Street Westminster , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Edward "Ed" Cornelius Wilson, 69, of Westminster, died on October 5, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center. Born on August 25, 1950 in Bethesda, he was the son of the late Cornelius Edward Wilson and Marion Mahoney Wilson. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years Debra J. Wilson. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and volunteering. He was an avid outdoorsman and an avid Washington Redskins fan. In addition to his wife, he is survived by children James Blackwell (Tori), Missy Wilson (Quintin), Brian Hill, Angela Divver (Kenny), Edward Cornelius Wilson, Jr. (Bri), and Nikita Lewis (Durell); 21 grandchildren; siblings Robert, Joyce, Denise, and Brett. He was predeceased by 3 siblings, Karl, Nina, and Janet. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street Westminster. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg. Contributions can be made to the funeral home to defray funeral expenses, or to Carroll Hospice at 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD. 21157.

