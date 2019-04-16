Edwin Dewitt (Poppy) Bennett, 92, of Woodbine, MD; passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster. Born on March 21, 1927 in Winfield, MD., he was the son of the late Frank S. Bennett and Mary Dorsey Bennett. He was the husband of Ruth Vansant Bennett, his wife of 74 years.Edwin attended Sykesville High School and then served his country in World War II as a U.S. Marine in 1944 – 46. When Poppy returned home, he and his father started a company, Modern Builders, and thus started his lifelong passion and career in wood construction. He retired in 1992 from the state of Maryland Department of Assessment and Taxation. After retirement he drove a school bus for the Carroll County Board of Education.Edwin was a lifelong member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Sykesville, MD. Edwin was a charter member of the Taylorsville-Winfield Lions Club for 65 years, earning the Melvin Jones Award, and he was also a charter member of the Winfield Fire Department.Surviving, in addition to his wife are son, Donnie and wife Cathy of Woodbine; daughter, Nancy Newcomer and husband Grayson (Dan) of Westminster; grandchildren, Suzanne (Bruce), Amanda (Rob), and Matthew; great-grandchildren, Marcus, Phillip and RJ. He was predeceased by brothers, Frank A. Bennett, and John R. Bennett.The family will welcome friends on Thursday 2-4 & 6-8 PM; Taylorsville-Winfield Lions Club Memorial Service at 7:15 PM and a Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Company Memorial Service at 7:30 PM, at the Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA., 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School). A Funeral Service will be held at Ebenezer U.M. Church, 4901 Woodbine Road, Sykesville, MD., 21784 on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Judith A. Emerson officiating. Interment with Military Honors will be at Ebenezer U.M. Church Cemetery following the Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ebenezer United Methodist Church Building Fund, 4901 Woodbine Rd., Sykesville, MD 21784.Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA online condolences to www.burrier-queen.com. Published in Carroll County Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary