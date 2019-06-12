Edwin Early Childs, Jr., 90, of Westminster passed away on May 30, 2019. He was born on March 11, 1929 in Owings Mills, MD to the late Edwin Early Childs, Sr. and Margaret Boland Childs.He graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute with a BS in Engineering, and then received a Master's Degree in Science with a concentration in Ceramic Engineering from Ohio State University. Following his education, Mr. Childs served in the US Army as 2nd lieutenant during the Korean War. Mr. Childs retired from Basic Refractories in Bettsville. His interests and hobbies included woodworking, chair caning, traveling, and flying.He is survived by son Howard Dickson Childs; daughter Martha Lewis Childs Arndt; daughter Jennifer Lea Peek; son Jeffrey Childs; grandchildren of Caitlin, Leslie, Melissa, Sarah, Emily and Nicholas; great grandchildren Alyssa, Jordan, Smith and Freya. Mr Childs was preceded in death by former wife (spouse) Joan Lewis Childs, brother John Caleb Childs, Sr, and sister, Margaret Mary (nee Childs) Elgin.Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136 on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm. Service will begin at 3:00pm. Interment private. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Carroll County Times from June 12 to June 23, 2019