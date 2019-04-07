Edwin Lewis "Buddy" Molesworth, Jr., 89, of Glyndon, MD, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at his son's home. Born on April 22, 1929, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Edwin Lewis, Sr. and Esther Molesworth. He was the loving husband of the late Patricia Selma Adelong Molesworth, who passed away in 2017.Years ago, Buddy worked as a Pari Mutuel Clerk at Pimlico Race Course. He was a life member of the Glyndon Volunteer Fire Department.Surviving him is a son: Dr. Eddie Molesworth and wife Josie and their son, Jason, of Boring, MD, stepchildren: Carol Teague of Finksburg, MD, and Jesse Matias and fiancée Crystal and their daughter, Kaitlyn, of Reisterstown, MD, siblings: Betty Bond of Hanover, PA, and Alice Wolfgang of Florida, and a niece: Connie Wolfgang.He was predeceased by a stepdaughter: Donna Schmidt.The family will receive friends for a memorial gathering at Buddy's home on Wednesday, April 10, from 5-7 pm.Interment is private.Arrangements are by the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, MD.Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwin Molesworth Jr..
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
(410) 356-7676
Published in Carroll County Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019