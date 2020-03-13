Edwina Bogue "Eddie" Lehr, 93, of Hampstead, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at her son's home in Blue Ridge Summit, PA. Born August 18, 1926 in Fremont, NC, she was the daughter of the late Relmond Carl Smith and Cecelia Bertha Bogue Smith. She was the wife of the late Clarence G. "Lou" Lehr, Jr., who died in 2001. Mrs. Lehr had attended North Carolina Teacher's College. She was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hampstead. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Surviving are her son, James Lehr of Blue Ridge Summit, PA; daughters, Susan Barnes of Hampstead, Robin Lehr of Mount Airy, and Virginia Covington of Kearneysville, WV; grandsons, Spencer Barnes, Benjamin Barnes, Colby Nguyen, and Luke Lehr; and granddaughter, Lily Lehr. The family will receive friends Monday, March 16, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 noon at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead. Her pastor, the Rev. Andy Carr will officiate. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg. Memorials are suggested to Heartland Hospice Care, 1976 Scotland Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 13, 2020