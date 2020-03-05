Eileen F. Moore, 74, of Reisterstown, passed away on March 3, 2020. She was born on January 20, 1946 in York, PA to Mary T. (nee Piccirillo) Lijoi and the late Nolan F. Fillmore. She was married to Ira P. Moore. Eileen was a purchaser for a textile company. She is survived by her mother Mary T. Lijoi; husband Ira P. Moore; son Mark Gruver and his fiancé Michele Torgerson; son Bryan Gruver and his wife Courtney. Family will receive friends at Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9pm. Interment is private. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 5, 2020