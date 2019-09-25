Eileen Grill, 77, of Westminster, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House after a long fight with cancer. Born December 11, 1941 in Catonsville, she was the cherished wife of 59 years to her husband and high school sweetheart, Ronald Edward Grill, Sr. Eileen was a homemaker, devoted to raising her children. Keeping her company for 14 ½ of these years was her beloved Cocker Spaniel, Becky. Eileen loved decorating her home and both she and her husband loved flea markets and yard sales. Visiting family was another favorite pastime. Surviving in addition to her husband is son Ronald Grill, Jr. of Boone, NC; daughters and sons-in-law Dawn Danehy and Kevin of Hanover, PA, Kathleen Peters and Michael of Keymar, Darleen Honeycutt and Richard of Littlestown, PA; siblings Michael Anson of Halethorpe and Dorothy Wimsatt of Fairfield KY; 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. The family will welcome friends on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 12 Noon at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster officiated by Father John Lesnick. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 25, 2019