Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine Cullison. View Sign Service Information Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 (410)-239-8163 Send Flowers Obituary

Elaine M. Cullison, (87) formerly of Hampstead, MD, passed away on February 28, 2020 at Homewood at Plum Creek in Hanover, PA. Born November 8, 1932 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Emma (Bruce) Zander and the devoted wife of the late Elmer E. Cullison, Jr. Before retiring in 1990, Elaine worked for 29 years at Black & Decker (Towson) in Accounts Receivable, Co-op Advertising and Marketing Departments. She enjoyed going on bus trips, collecting elephants, cats, and "shopping until the stores closed". She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She is preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband of 62 years, Elmer E. Cullison, Jr. and brother, Richard Zander. Elaine is survived by her daughter, Karen L. Trammell and husband James of Hanover, PA; granddaughter, Crystal Abramczyk of Columbia, MD; grandson, Kevin Abramczyk of Severn, MD; sister, Patricia Murphy of Sparks, MD; former son-in-law, James Abramczyk of Coudersport, PA; beloved cat, Punkin and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins A visitation will be held Friday, March 6, 2020, from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm and on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 10:00 am - 11:00 am at Eline Funeral Home, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead, MD. A Service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Faye Snyder officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Memorials are suggested to the Homewood Site Fund @ Plum Creek - 425 Westminster Ave, Hanover, PA 17331 or Compassionate Care Hospice - 1513 Cedar Cliff Drive, Suite 100, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Online condolences may be made at

Elaine M. Cullison, (87) formerly of Hampstead, MD, passed away on February 28, 2020 at Homewood at Plum Creek in Hanover, PA. Born November 8, 1932 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Emma (Bruce) Zander and the devoted wife of the late Elmer E. Cullison, Jr. Before retiring in 1990, Elaine worked for 29 years at Black & Decker (Towson) in Accounts Receivable, Co-op Advertising and Marketing Departments. She enjoyed going on bus trips, collecting elephants, cats, and "shopping until the stores closed". She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She is preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband of 62 years, Elmer E. Cullison, Jr. and brother, Richard Zander. Elaine is survived by her daughter, Karen L. Trammell and husband James of Hanover, PA; granddaughter, Crystal Abramczyk of Columbia, MD; grandson, Kevin Abramczyk of Severn, MD; sister, Patricia Murphy of Sparks, MD; former son-in-law, James Abramczyk of Coudersport, PA; beloved cat, Punkin and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins A visitation will be held Friday, March 6, 2020, from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm and on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 10:00 am - 11:00 am at Eline Funeral Home, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead, MD. A Service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Faye Snyder officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Memorials are suggested to the Homewood Site Fund @ Plum Creek - 425 Westminster Ave, Hanover, PA 17331 or Compassionate Care Hospice - 1513 Cedar Cliff Drive, Suite 100, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Online condolences may be made at www.elinefh.com Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close