Elaine Dulany
Juanita Elaine Dulany (nee Gray), 73, of Manchester, MD, died Saturday, May 16, 2020. She was born in Uniontown, PA, the daughter of the late Alfred and Juanita Gray. She was a Registered Nurse who spent much of her career at the University of Maryland Hospital. Elaine loved Percheron horses, farm animals of all kinds, her devoted Labrador Retriever and constant companion, JJ, and her family. She was predeceased by her brothers Alfred Gray, Jr. and James Gray. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Dulany, son-in-law, Cyril Murphy, granddaughter, Madeline Murphy, niece, Marion Matlock, and nephew, Gordon Gray. A memorial service will be held later in the year. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Elaine's name to the Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue.

Published in Carroll County Times on May 21, 2020.
