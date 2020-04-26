Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine H. Cleland. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Laurel Elaine Hays Cleland died April 23, 2020. She was born in Branson, Missouri, July 29, 1924. She attended Lindenwood College in St Charles, MO and later worked for USED at Oak Ridge, TN. A member of the Presbyterian Church from birth (most recently of Springfield Presbyterian Church in Sykesville, MD), Elaine was always interested in the work of the church. She enrolled in the Presbyterian School of Christian Education in Richmond, VA, then served as Assistant Director of Christian Education (DCE) in the First Presbyterian Church of Charleston, WV and later as DCE in the First Presbyterian Church of Roanoke, Virginia. Elaine was a fourth great granddaughter of Daniel Boone and a lifetime member of the Boone Society of Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Leslie Cleland; her parents, Dr. and Mrs. F. A. Hays of Springfield, MO; and her sister, Estelle Huff, and husband, William Huff, of Albuquerque, NM. She is survived by two daughters and their husbands; Rebecca Elizabeth Cleland and Ben Seymour of Tryon, NC; and Linda Hays Cleland Caviglia and Anthony Caviglia of Marriottsville, MD; and three grandchildren, Cynthia Anne Caviglia Lukyanenko and her husband Anton Lukyanenko; Catherine Elaine White and her husband, Reider White; and Nicholas Alexander Caviglia. She is also survived by her niece Suzanne Flora and her husband Curt Flora; and her first cousin Mrs. Paul Betjeman and her children, Timothy, Thomas, and Lily Betjeman. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Springfield Presbyterian Church.

